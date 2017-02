Castrate your brain, priest tells Salvini (2)

Pompei, February 2 - An Italian priest on Thursday told rightwing populist Northern League leader Matteo Salvini he should "castrate his brain" after the anti-immigrant leader called for the chemical castration of a Nigerian migrant who sexually assaulted a worker at a migrant centre near Naples. Father Ivan Licinio, deputy rector of the shrine to the Madonna at Pompei near Naples, repeated what he had written on his Facebook plage, saying he was employing a "syllogism". The migrant has been deported back to Nigeria.