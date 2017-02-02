Rome

Raggi questioned in appointments probe (2)

Suspected abuse of office, false statements

Rome, February 2 - Rome prosecutors on Thursday questioned Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi in a probe into appointments in which she is accused of abuse of office and making false public statements. The probe centres on the hiring as Rome tourist chief of Renato Marra, brother of her former right-hand man Raffaele Marra, Rome's former personnel chief. Raffaele Marra was arrested in a separate corruption probe in December. Both Marra brothers have been sacked. Raggi denies wrongdoing and has been supported by the leader of her anti-establishment 5-Star MOvement (M%S), Beppe Grillo.

