EU must understand gravity of quake emergency- premier

Gentiloni says adequate response necessary

EU must understand gravity of quake emergency- premier

Rome, February 2 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that the European Union realized how big the challenge facing Italy is following the recent earthquakes it has suffered. "It is necessary for the whole country, starting from the government, the institutions involved, the parliament, and the European Union to be aware of the gravity (of the situation)," Gentiloni told a press conference. "It's necessary to respond in an adequate way".

