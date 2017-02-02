EU must understand gravity of quake emergency- premier

Rome
02/02/2017
Rome, February 2 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that the European Union realized how big the challenge facing Italy is following the recent earthquakes it has suffered. "It is necessary for the whole country, starting from the government, the institutions involved, the parliament, and the European Union to be aware of the gravity (of the situation)," Gentiloni told a press conference. "It's necessary to respond in an adequate way".
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza
di Arcangelo Badolati
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online