Italy must react with decision after quakes -Gentiloni

Rome
02/02/2017
Rome, February 2 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that his government was aiming to provide a decisive response after it approved a new decree for the earthquake emergency in central Italy. "I don't think Italy will forget this blow on such a major part of our territory," he said. "Italy must react with decision, with the aim of using all the regulations and initiatives necessary to accelerate the emergency and reconstruction efforts".
