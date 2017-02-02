Rome

Italy must react with decision after quakes -Gentiloni

Premier says nation won't forget blow

Italy must react with decision after quakes -Gentiloni

Rome, February 2 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that his government was aiming to provide a decisive response after it approved a new decree for the earthquake emergency in central Italy. "I don't think Italy will forget this blow on such a major part of our territory," he said. "Italy must react with decision, with the aim of using all the regulations and initiatives necessary to accelerate the emergency and reconstruction efforts".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Droga e usura, 35 arresti a Cosenza

Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza

di Arcangelo Badolati

Tir impazzito in centro città

Tir impazzito in centro città

di Salvatore De Maria

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Fondi UE, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

La 'ndrangheta sui fondi UE
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive