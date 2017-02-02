'Sense of community helps overcome fear,' Mattarella says

Rome, February 2 - Forty Italians awarded for their civil efforts are examples of "how the sense of community and solidarity can be interpreted in a concrete and authentic way", President Sergio Mattarella said on Thursday. "Your conduct restores confidence in our common life and helps overcome that sense of fear and mistrust that causes people to close in on themselves and generates selfishness," Mattarella said at the award ceremony at the Quirinal Palace. "You are the example of what Italy really is, not what it often appears to be from the crime news. Italy is made of effort, of the sense of community, of mutual commitment," added the head of State. "Your conduct contributes towards reinforcing our common life and making it real," Mattarella said.