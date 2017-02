Missing Italian businessman found dead in Costa Rica

Bari, February 2 - A 52-year-old Calabrian businessman who disappeared in Costa Rica on January 24 has been killed, his Bari-based family told ANSA after his body was found outside San José Wednesday. Vincenzo Costanzo, a father of two from Cosenza, had been negotiating the sale in Milan of a plot of land worth several million euros on the Panamanian island of Cebaco. He owned 60% of it. Costanzo had lived in Costa Rica for 25 years.