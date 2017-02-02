Rome

'Renzi no longer PD leader,' Puglia governor Emiliano says

'Without a congress party is dead.' PD has 'imploded' - Vendola

'Renzi no longer PD leader,' Puglia governor Emiliano says

Rome, February 2 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano said Thursday ex premier Matteo Renzi is "no longer" leader of the Democratic Party (PD) amid calls from a left-wing minority faction for an early congress to decide on the future policy line and leadership. "Renzi might be the PD secretary, but he is no longer its leader. Without a congress the PD is dead," Emiliano said in an interview with Corriere della sera. The former premier, who resigned following defeat in the December referendum on his controversial constitutional reform, must seek the support of party members through leadership primaries to avoid a split, he added. Meanwhile Left Ecology Freedom (SEL) leader Nichi Vendola said the PD has "imploded" and evoked a "popular comeback movement for the Left ranging from (ex premier Massimo) D'Alema to (Naples mayor Luigi) de Magistris".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Droga e usura, 35 arresti a Cosenza

Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza

di Arcangelo Badolati

Tir impazzito in centro città

Tir impazzito in centro città

di Salvatore De Maria

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Fondi UE, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

La 'ndrangheta sui fondi UE
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive