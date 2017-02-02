'Renzi no longer PD leader,' Puglia governor Emiliano says

Rome, February 2 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano said Thursday ex premier Matteo Renzi is "no longer" leader of the Democratic Party (PD) amid calls from a left-wing minority faction for an early congress to decide on the future policy line and leadership. "Renzi might be the PD secretary, but he is no longer its leader. Without a congress the PD is dead," Emiliano said in an interview with Corriere della sera. The former premier, who resigned following defeat in the December referendum on his controversial constitutional reform, must seek the support of party members through leadership primaries to avoid a split, he added. Meanwhile Left Ecology Freedom (SEL) leader Nichi Vendola said the PD has "imploded" and evoked a "popular comeback movement for the Left ranging from (ex premier Massimo) D'Alema to (Naples mayor Luigi) de Magistris".