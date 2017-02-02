Thinking of Olive Tree 4.0 based on plurality - Bersani (2)

Rome, February 2 - Former Democratic Party (PD) leader Pier Luigi Bersani said the possible new party he had in mind would be an "Olive Tree 4.0, not a revival of the past", referring to a centre-left alliance that preceded the PD. "When I say Olive Tree I say something that has a solid Constitutional culture and aims to bring together the plurality of the Left. WE can't resign ourselves to the idea of a subject closed in its field. What's needed is a plurality that goes from the radical Left to civic activism. Then we'll find the forms in which this idea can be realised." Bersani has said that if PD leader Matteo Renzi presses on with plans for an early election without first holding a party Congress, then it will be "the end" for the PD.