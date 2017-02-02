Brussels

We can shut Libya route to Italy - Tusk (2)

Determination needed

We can shut Libya route to Italy - Tusk (2)

Brussels, February 2 - European Council President Donald Tusk said after talks with Libyan Premier Fayez al Serraj Thursday that "it is time to close the (migrant) route from Libya to Italy". He said "the EU has shown it is able to close the routes of irregular migration, as it has done in the eastern Mediterranean...I spoke at length with Premier (Paolo) Gentiloni yesterday and I can assure you we can succeed. What is needed is the full determination to do so. We owe it first of all to those who suffer and risk their lives, but we also owe it to the Italians and all the Europeans".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Droga e usura, 35 arresti a Cosenza

Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza

di Arcangelo Badolati

Tir impazzito in centro città

Tir impazzito in centro città

di Salvatore De Maria

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Fondi UE, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

La 'ndrangheta sui fondi UE
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive