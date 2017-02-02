We can shut Libya route to Italy - Tusk (2)

Brussels
02/02/2017
Brussels, February 2 - European Council President Donald Tusk said after talks with Libyan Premier Fayez al Serraj Thursday that "it is time to close the (migrant) route from Libya to Italy". He said "the EU has shown it is able to close the routes of irregular migration, as it has done in the eastern Mediterranean...I spoke at length with Premier (Paolo) Gentiloni yesterday and I can assure you we can succeed. What is needed is the full determination to do so. We owe it first of all to those who suffer and risk their lives, but we also owe it to the Italians and all the Europeans".
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza
di Arcangelo Badolati
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online