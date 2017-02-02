Salvini calls for Calenda to quit (2)

Rome

Salvini calls for Calenda to quit

Rome, February 2 - Rightwing populist Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Thursday called for Industry Minister Carlo Calenda to quit for saying that the Italian economy was "at risk" if there are general elections in June. "They're trying again, with threats," Salvini said. "The friend of the heads of (industrial employers' group) Confindustria, the executor of Brussels orders, Mr Calenda, says Italy is at risk if there are elections in June...fear of losing his job? And while he talks, unemployment, debt and poverty grow".

