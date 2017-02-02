Salvini calls for Calenda to quit (2)

Rome
02/02/2017
Rome, February 2 - Rightwing populist Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Thursday called for Industry Minister Carlo Calenda to quit for saying that the Italian economy was "at risk" if there are general elections in June. "They're trying again, with threats," Salvini said. "The friend of the heads of (industrial employers' group) Confindustria, the executor of Brussels orders, Mr Calenda, says Italy is at risk if there are elections in June...fear of losing his job? And while he talks, unemployment, debt and poverty grow".
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza
di Arcangelo Badolati
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online