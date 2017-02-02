Rome

Interest rates to stay low for a long time - ECB (2)

QE to continue till end 2017 or longer if necessary

Interest rates to stay low for a long time - ECB (2)

Rome, February 2 - Interest rates in the eurozone will stay at their current levels, or lower, "for a prolonged period of time", the European Central Bank said Thursday. The ECB said its quantitative easing programme would continue "until the end of December 2017 or even beyond if necessary," quashing fears of a clampdown with eurozone inflation having risen to 1.8%. Recently, it said, "overall inflation has risen, to a large degree in the wake of basic effects of energy prices, but underlying inflation pressures remain contained". The ECB noted that inflation net of food and energy, 0.9% in December, "has not shown convincing signs of a rising trend". Growth "is expected to show "further consolidation" but the risks "remain oriented towards a fall," the ECB said. It said the downward risks for firms' investment prospects concern geopolitical factors, including the uncertainties linked to the United Kingdom's exit from the EU and the trade policies of the United States."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Droga e usura, 35 arresti a Cosenza

Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza

di Arcangelo Badolati

Tir impazzito in centro città

Tir impazzito in centro città

di Salvatore De Maria

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Fondi UE, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

La 'ndrangheta sui fondi UE
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive