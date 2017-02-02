Interest rates to stay low for a long time - ECB (2)

Rome, February 2 - Interest rates in the eurozone will stay at their current levels, or lower, "for a prolonged period of time", the European Central Bank said Thursday. The ECB said its quantitative easing programme would continue "until the end of December 2017 or even beyond if necessary," quashing fears of a clampdown with eurozone inflation having risen to 1.8%. Recently, it said, "overall inflation has risen, to a large degree in the wake of basic effects of energy prices, but underlying inflation pressures remain contained". The ECB noted that inflation net of food and energy, 0.9% in December, "has not shown convincing signs of a rising trend". Growth "is expected to show "further consolidation" but the risks "remain oriented towards a fall," the ECB said. It said the downward risks for firms' investment prospects concern geopolitical factors, including the uncertainties linked to the United Kingdom's exit from the EU and the trade policies of the United States."