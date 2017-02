Ex-Calabria councillor nabbed in 'Ndrangheta probe (2)

Catanzaro, February 2 - The former labour councillor of the Calabria regional government, Nazareno Salerno, was arrested Thursday in a probe into the interference of the 'Ndrangheta mafia Mancuso clan in the management of EU funds for struggling families. Nine people have been arrested in the probe. Several politicians, businessmen and officials in the Calabrian regional government were arrested. Some two million euros in assets were seized.