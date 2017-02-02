2 Bidognetti daughters, 1 daughter-in-law among 5 nabbed

Naples, February 2 - Italian police on Thursday carried out two operations against the Bidognetti clan in the Naples Camorra mafia, one near Caserta and one in southern Lazio. In the first one, they arrested five people including two daughters and one daughter-in-law of Francesco Bidognetti aka 'Midnight Fatty', one of the founders of the notorious Casalesi clan along with Francesco Schiavone. At the same time, police arrested another 26 people suspected of belonging to the clan. The arrestees included: Katia Bidognetti, 35; her sister Teresa, 27, who was placed under house arrest because she is pregnant; and Orietta Verso, 43, the wife of Bidognetti's son Raffaele. Also arrested was Vincenzo Bidognetti (no relation), 32, who was the only clan member authorised to have contacts with the women and act as go-between with clan members, police said. photo: Francesco Bidognetti