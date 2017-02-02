Rome

No 'extemporary' budget, protect growth - Padoan (2)

Cutting debt in our own interest

Rome, February 2 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan tweeted Thursday that Italy would not pass "any extemporary supplementary budget, we are cutting debt in our own interest with a strategy that protects growth". Italy has already fully respected the EU Stability and Growth Pact with its 2017 budget, Rome told the European Commission Wednesday night in a letter replying to a letter asking it for a further 3.4-billion-euro cut. In the letter, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Italy's debt level was "satisfactory" and stressed there could be no "self-harming". However, further fiscal moves including higher duties and more recovery of dodged taxes will be put in the economic blueprint, the DEF, by April, he said. Brussels replied "we have received the Italian response and we will assess its contents" amid fears that the lack of a supplementary budget may trigger an infringement procedure.

