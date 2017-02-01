Milan

Two jewelry thiefs arrested in Milan for Sep robbery

Similar methods to 'Pink Panthers'

Milan, February 1 - The Milan flying squad on Wednesday arrested the Serbians I.U., 30, and A.S., 29, for alleged involvement in a September 21, 2016, robbery of a jeweler's shop. The "Eleuteri" jeweler's shop is on Via Sant'Andrea in the center of the popular Quadrilatero fashion district of Milan. Investigations found that the two had acted in similar ways to the 'Pink Panthers' group of thieves that have targeted jewelry shops in major European cities. According to a 2016 article by the Daily Mail, "The Pink Panther gang got their nickname after a 2003 London robbery when a thief hid a diamond in a pot of beauty cream, similar to the plot of one of the Pink Panther movies". The article added that in 2014, "the leader of the gang Borko Ilincic, a 33-year-old Serbian, was detained" in Spain and that "the Pink Panthers, believed to be made-up of 200 ex-military personnel, mainly from the Balkan states, have been operating for at least 30 years".

