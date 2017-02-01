Rome

Gentiloni, Tusk talk Libya, migrants, Rome summit

Also Milan bid to host European Medicines Agency

Gentiloni, Tusk talk Libya, migrants, Rome summit

Rome, February 1 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni and European Council President Donald Tusk held talks in Rome Wednesday focusing on a March 25 Rome summit on the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome. The summit will see frontline roles for Gentiloni, Tusk and Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency. The pair also discussed Libya and immigration ahead of the informal EU summit in Malta on Friday, which is focusing on migrants. Finally, the two leaders discussed Milan's bid to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The European Council, led by Tusk, is set to issue its decision on that in April.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Operazione Dioniso, i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Dioniso, i nomi degli arrestati

Nei guai modella 25enne, ricatta imprenditore dopo sesso a tre

Nei guai modella 25enne, ricatta imprenditore dopo sesso a tre

di Angelo Biscardi

Trattativa stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Trattativa Stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Scomparso un 52enne, trattava un affare milionario

Scomparso un 52enne, trattava un affare milionario

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive