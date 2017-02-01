Gentiloni, Tusk talk Libya, migrants, Rome summit

Rome, February 1 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni and European Council President Donald Tusk held talks in Rome Wednesday focusing on a March 25 Rome summit on the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome. The summit will see frontline roles for Gentiloni, Tusk and Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency. The pair also discussed Libya and immigration ahead of the informal EU summit in Malta on Friday, which is focusing on migrants. Finally, the two leaders discussed Milan's bid to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The European Council, led by Tusk, is set to issue its decision on that in April.