M5S will vote Legalicum, then elections - Grillo (3)

Rome, February 1 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said Wednesday parliament should be called "in permanent session" until it approves the 'election law that emerged from a recent Constitutional Court ruling on the former Italicum law - the so-called Legalicum - and this should be approved "as is" so as to permit the earliest possible general election. Grillo said the only thing in the Italicum the M5S had eliminated in its Legalicum proposal were blocked lists, a "democratic choice I think no one can object to". The M5S, as well as the rightwing populist Northern League, the rightist Brothers of Italy and most of the Democratic Party (PD) wants to hold elections as soon as possible. The earliest date mooted by the media is June.