Germany shd respect surplus rules says Renzi (2)

Rome, February 1 - Ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday "Trump's economic team has strongly criticised Germany for the frightful trade imbalance, and this criticism, on our continent, also comes, above all, from the Left. The rules say that Germany's trade surplus can't be higher than 6%, today it's at 9%. This is a violation of rules that hurts all Europe. And weakens it in favour of the usual German friends". He said US President Donald Trump's election provided Europe with "an opportunity to reflect on itself". Renzi, who stepped down in December after losing a flagship Constitutional reform referendum, has for some time been criticising Germany for its excessive trade surplus which he says hurts not only Italy but the rest of the EU.