Rigopiano rescuer dies of heart attack at 39 (2)

Pescara, February 1 - One of the rescuers who saved nine people from the Rigopiano hotel avalanche disaster has died of a heart attack aged 39, sources said late Tuesday. Andrea Pietrolungo, a member of the Alpine speleological rescue squad, had taken part in many recent rescue operations in the central Italian snow. Pietrolungo was director of the region school of speleology and a top name in the field. The avalanche that hit the Abruzzo spa hotel killed 29 people. Eleven survived, including two who were outside the hotel when the avalanche struck.