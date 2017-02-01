M5S will vote Legalicum, then elections - Grillo (2)

Rome, February 1 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said Wednesday parliament should be called "in permanent session" until it approves the election law that emerged from a recent Constitutional Court ruling - the so-called Italicum - and this should be approved "as is" so as to permit the earliest possible general election. The M5S, as well as the rightwing populist Northern League, the rightist Brothers of Italy and most of the Democratic Party (PD) wants to hold elections as soon as possible. The earliest date mooted by the media is June.