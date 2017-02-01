Rome

Gentiloni must govern says Bersani (2)

Renzi defeat if ducks Congress, budget, referendum

Gentiloni must govern says Bersani (2)

Rome, February 1 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni must continue to govern and "let's not show a self-sacking in streaming at the PD executive," former Democratic Party (PD) leader Pier Luigi Bersani said Wednesday. He said ex-premier and PD leader Matteo Renzi "wants to go to the vote to duck the Congress, the budget, the CGIL referendum...defeat, in this way, is not avoidable. Napolitano is right, but I don't day you can't vote before the end of the legislative term. I say proceed in an orderly fashion, after the Congress and with a decent electoral law." Ex-president Giorgio Napolitano said earlier that in civilised countries elections are held at the end of the legislative term - in this case in February 2018. The CGIL-sponsored referendum on widely abused vouchers for occasional work will be held later this year, unless the government intervcenes with a law change that voids it.

