End of PD if Renzi forces our hand - Bersani (2)

Either congress or new wide group will be born

Rome, February 1 - A "wide, plural and democratic" leftwing group will be created if Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi "forces our hand, refusing a Congress or any other form of talks on the policy line and leadership going into the elections," former PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani said Wednesday, saying the PD would be "finished". Bersani said "I won't meet Renzi, I'll speak in public. And I'd like to do so in the PD, where the narrowing of democratic space is worrying". Bersani is the leader of one of the minority factions in the PD which frequently criticise Renzi.

