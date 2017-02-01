Worried about US society trends - Mogherini (2)

Brussels

EU doesn't agree with immigrant ban

Brussels, February 1 - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini on Wednesday said she was "worried about the trends emerging in American society" and said she had "urged Trump to pay attention to what is happening in his country". "We don't agree with the executive order signed by Trump (on an entry ban), as many Americans don't agree," Mogherini told a plenary session of the European Parliament. Mogherini said she was "happy" at the clarification from the US administration that the order does not concern EU citizens with dual nationality from the seven majority-Muslim countries for which visas have been suspended but that, she said, "changes nothing in our overall assessment of the decree". "The EU will not stop anyone who is entitled to our international protection. That will continue to be our position." Mogherini said she was "very sad to learn that this decree was decided on January 27, Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day in which all discrimination must be rejected".

