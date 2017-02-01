Odevaine got 5,000 euros a mnt for years from Buzzi (2)

Rome

Rome, February 1 - Former Rome provincial police head Luca Odevaine on Wednesday admitted in court to regularly taking large sums from Salvatore Buzzi, the left-wing cooperatives kingpin at the centre of the so-called Capital Mafia case. "I received 5,000 euros a month from Salvatore Buzzi from the end of 2011 to November 2014," Odevaine told the main trial into allegations a mafia organisation muscled in on city of Rome contracts worth millions. "I solved problems for him, I facilitated Buzzi's interests. I also took money from the La Cascina cooperative". Odevaine, who is also a former member of a national panel on migrants and was deputy cabinet secretary under former center-left mayor of Rome Walter Veltroni, last year plea-bargained a prison sentence of two years and eight months in a separate 'Capital Mafia' case. Odevaine was charged with corruption in the management of public contracts regarding the Cara di Mineo migrant reception center in Sicily, together with the managers of the Cascina social cooperative managing the center.

