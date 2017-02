Farm minister asks for funds for Sardinian farmers

Rome, February 1 - Italian Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina told ANSA on Wednesday that he had asked the Agency for Agriculture Supplies (AGEA) to make 100 million euros in payments available to provide liquidity for Sardinian farmers and breeders. He added that some "3 million euros in direct aid are also foreseen, authorized by the EU out of the 6 million for the national sheep and goat rearing sector. Protected Designation of Origin (DOP) Pecorino will also be one of the cheeses given to the poor."