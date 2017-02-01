Vatican City

Christian hope can overcome fear of death, says Pope

Vatican City, February 1 - Pope Francis on Wednesday spoke about overcoming the fear of death in his general audience before about 6,000 people. He said that everyone is a bit afraid of death and that, faced with it, doubts and fragility emerge about whether there really is life after death. He stressed, however, that the Christian faith could help overcome it. He also told the story of an elderly man who said that "I am not afraid of death. I am afraid of seeing it come."

