Christian hope can overcome fear of death, says Pope

Vatican City
01/02/2017
Vatican City, February 1 - Pope Francis on Wednesday spoke about overcoming the fear of death in his general audience before about 6,000 people. He said that everyone is a bit afraid of death and that, faced with it, doubts and fragility emerge about whether there really is life after death. He stressed, however, that the Christian faith could help overcome it. He also told the story of an elderly man who said that "I am not afraid of death. I am afraid of seeing it come."
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online