Anti-mafia commission demands mason member lists

Rome
01/02/2017
Rome, February 1 - Rosy Bindi, the head of parliament's Anti-mafia Commission, said Wednesday that her office had again sent requests to the heads of Italy's Masonic lodges to provide lists of their members. She said the "priority" requests had been sent to lodge masters in Calabria and Sicily and had given February 8 as a deadline.
