Odevaine got 5,000 euros a mnt for years from Buzzi

Rome, February 1 - Former Rome provincial police head Luca Odevaine on Wednesday admitted in court to regularly taking large sums from Salvatore Buzzi, the left-wing cooperatives kingpin at the centre of the so-called Capital Mafia case. "I received 5,000 euros a month from Salvatore Buzzi from the end of 2011 to November 2014," Odevaine told a trial into allegations a mafia organisation muscled in on city of Rome contracts worth millions. "I solved problems for him, I facilitated Buzzi's interests. I also took money from the La Cascina cooperative".