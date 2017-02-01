'Shame' on Napolitano, people wants to vote - Meloni (2)

Rome

Rome, February 1 - Rightist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday slammed ex-president Giorgio Napolitano for saying that elections come at the end of the legislative term in civilised countries. "Translation: after Monti, Letta and Renzi we'll keep the fourth straight government not chosen by the Italians until 2018. Shame! Enough of palace deals, with turncoats and frontmen: the sovereign people wants to vote now and choose a government that acts in its interest #electionsnow". The legislative term ends in February 2018 but many parties want to vote as early as June.

