Rugby: O'Shea keeps 10 Springbok conquerors for Wales game

Rome, February 1 - Coach Conor O'Shea retained 10 starters from Italy's historic 20-18 win over the Springboks in November for the Azzurri's Six Nations opener against Wales in Rome on Sunday. The starting XV will be led by captain Sergio Parisse, who will make his 122nd international appearance to consolidate his position as rugby's ninth most-capped player. He will play at the rear of a new-look back row, along with open-side flanker Maxime Mata Mbandà, who picks up his fourth cap and will make his Six Nations debut, and South African-born blindsider Abraham Steyn. "We have a great responsibility for Italian rugby," said Irishman O'Shea ahead of his first Six Nations game on the Azzurri bench. "Our challenge is to show that we are on the right road". Italy team: Edoardo PADOVANI (Zebre Rugby, 6 caps), Giulio BISEGNI (Zebre Rugby, 5 caps), Tommaso BENVENUTI (Benetton Treviso, 37 caps), 12 Luke MCLEAN (Benetton Treviso, 84 caps), Giovanbattista VENDITTI (Zebre Rugby, 38 caps), Carlo CANNA (Zebre Rugby, 15 caps), Edoardo GORI (Benetton Treviso, 56 caps); Sergio PARISSE (Stade Francais, 121 caps), Maxime Mata MBANDA' (Zebre Rugby, 3 caps),Abraham STEYN (Benetton Treviso, 6 caps), George BIAGI (Zebre Rugby, 14 caps), Marco FUSER (Benetton Treviso, 16 caps), Lorenzo CITTADINI (Aviron Bayonnais, 53 caps), Ornel GEGA (Benetton Treviso, 8 caps), Andrea LOVOTTI (Zebre Rugby, 9 caps). Replacements: Leonardo GHIRALDINI (Stade Toulousain, 82 caps), Sami PANICO (Patarò Calvisano, 6 caps), Pietro CECCARELLI (Zebre Rugby, 5 caps). Joshua FURNO (Zebre Rugby, 36 caps), Francesco MINTO (Benetton Treviso, 31 caps), Giorgio BRONZINI (Benetton Treviso, 3 caps), Tommaso ALLAN (Benetton Treviso, 27 caps), Michele CAMPAGNARO (Exeter Chiefs, 25 caps).