Traitors are tried, Salvini tells Napolitano (2)

League leader slams ex-president

Rome, February 1 - Rightwing populist Northern League leader Matteo Salvini slammed ex-president Giorgio Napolitano for saying elections should be held at the end of the legislative term in early 2018, saying "in civilised countries those who betray their own people are tried, they're not maintained for life as MP, president and Senator". Napolitano had earlier said that "in civilised countries" elections are held at the end of the legislative term.

