Studio Venezia music project for French Biennale pavilion

Paris, January 31 - Xavier Veilhan on Monday presented his music project 'Studio Venezia' for the French pavilion at the 57th International Art Exhibition in the lagoon city that opens in May. The presentation took place in Paris in the presence of Christine Macel, curator of this year's art Biennale. For Veilhan Studio Venezia represents an "immersive environment taking in the entire pavilion so as to alter the public's perception of space". It will be staged by musicians from all over the world, who will take turns performing during the exhibition. "They have been invited to activate this sculpture-recording studio that will become a support for their creations over the seven months of the Biennale. The pavilion presents a fusion of visual art and music," Veilhan said. The Venice art biennale runs from May 13 to November 26.