Soccer: Bonaventura season over after tendon op (3)

Milan, February 1 - AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura's season is over after the 27-year-old Italy player had an operation on a detached tendon in his left thigh with a recovery time of four months, Milan said Wednesday. AC Milan said the operation, performed at Turku in Finland by surgeon Sakari Orava, had been a success. 'Jack' Bonaventura, who came from Atalanta in 2014 and has scored 16 goals in 85 appearances for the Rossoneri, has eight Italy caps.