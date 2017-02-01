Rigopiano rescuer dies of heart attack at 39

Pescara, February 1 - One of the rescuers who saved nine people from the Rigopiano avalanche disaster has died of a heart attack aged 39, sources said late Tuesday. Andrea Pietrolungo, a member of the Alpine speleological rescue squad, had taken part in many recent rescue operations in the central Italian snow. The avalanche that hit the Abruzzo spa hotel killed 29 people. Eleven survived, including two who were outside the hotel when the avalanche struck.