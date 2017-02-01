Turin

Patti Smith to perform ahead of Turin Book Fair

'Punk poet laureate' to play on May 6

Patti Smith to perform ahead of Turin Book Fair

Turin, February 1 - Legendary song-writer, musician and poet Patti Smith will perform on May 6 in Turin ahead of the city's international book fair, Italy's largest event dedicated to books, scheduled on May 18-22. The concert 'Grateful' will take place at the Auditorium Rai in the north-western city. 'Punk poet laureate' Smith will perform with band-mate Tony Shanahan and her children. Turin Book Fair Director Nicola Lagioia said having Patti Smith perform before the book event "is like suddenly finding the palms of your hands full of flowers after a long night spent praying". The annual book fair will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Operazione Dioniso, i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Dioniso, i nomi degli arrestati

Nei guai modella 25enne, ricatta imprenditore dopo sesso a tre

Nei guai modella 25enne, ricatta imprenditore dopo sesso a tre

di Angelo Biscardi

Trattativa stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Trattativa Stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Scomparso un 52enne, trattava un affare milionario

Scomparso un 52enne, trattava un affare milionario

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive