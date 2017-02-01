Patti Smith to perform ahead of Turin Book Fair

Turin, February 1 - Legendary song-writer, musician and poet Patti Smith will perform on May 6 in Turin ahead of the city's international book fair, Italy's largest event dedicated to books, scheduled on May 18-22. The concert 'Grateful' will take place at the Auditorium Rai in the north-western city. 'Punk poet laureate' Smith will perform with band-mate Tony Shanahan and her children. Turin Book Fair Director Nicola Lagioia said having Patti Smith perform before the book event "is like suddenly finding the palms of your hands full of flowers after a long night spent praying". The annual book fair will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.