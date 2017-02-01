Brussels

EU in final deal to end roaming charges mid-June

European Parliament, Council, Commission reach agreement

EU in final deal to end roaming charges mid-June

Brussels, February 1 - The European Parliament, Council and Commission have reached a deal to cap wholesale charges phone operators pay each other when costumers use their cell phones abroad that will lead to the abolition of roaming fees starting mid-June. The deal, which was reached in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, was the last step needed for the abolition of retail roaming charges.

