Dossier against Raggi's rival 'political fiction' - lawyer

Rome, February 1 - The lawyer of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, Alessandro Marcori, on Wednesday described as "political fiction" reports about an alleged dossier that helped his client beat a political rival in online primaries held by the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement (M5S) to select a candidate ahead of the mayoral vote last June. According to press reports, ex-Rome personnel chief Raffaele Marra, Raggi's former right-hand man who was arrested last month in relation to a corruption probe, had a key role in drafting the dossier to damage Raggi's rival in the primaries, Marcello De Vito. Marcori also said Raggi met Marra in 2013, when she was first elected city councilor in Rome, "but they started talking only in March-April 2016" after the alleged dossier first emerged ahead of the movement's primaries in February 2016. Raggi beat De Vito with 45.5%, totalling 1,764 online votes, against De Vito's 35%, or 1,347 votes. Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation into the alleged dossier. Raggi's attorney also said that no date has been set yet for her questioning by Rome prosecutors. Rome's first woman mayor is under investigation on suspicion of abuse of office and making false public statements in a case over an appointment and could be quizzed "during the weekend", Marcori said.