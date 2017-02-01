Napolitano says no to early elections

Rome
01/02/2017
Rome, February 1 - Former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano said Wednesday that he was against the idea of elections before the end of the current parliamentary term next year. "In civilized countries the elections are held at the natural deadline and we still have one year to go," Napolitano said. "There has been an abuse of early elections in Italy. Something must happen to take away confidence in the government. You don't do it because of a tactical calculation someone has made".
