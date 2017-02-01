Renzi wants elections before MP pensions kick in

Rome, February 1 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), has said he would like new elections before the deadline kicks in making lawmakers of the current parliamentary term eligible for 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions. Unlike ordinary pensions, 'vitalizi' run from the time a lawmaker leaves parliament, rather than when they retire. Some parties called for early elections in the wake of Renzi's resignation as premier in December Several commentators have said that an obstacle to a snap vote is that many lawmakers want to wait until they eligible for a parliamentary pension. "I don't mind if we vote in 2017 or 2018," Renzi wrote in a text message to the diMartedì TV chat show on La7 television. "The only thing to avoid is that the vitalizi kick in because it would be very unjust with respect to the citizens". Renzi also said it was necessary for the government to make its voice heard in Europe about budget limitations after the European Commission called on Rome for an adjustment.