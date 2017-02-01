Rome

Renzi wants elections before MP pensions kick in

Premier says Italy must make voice heard at EU over budget

Renzi wants elections before MP pensions kick in

Rome, February 1 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), has said he would like new elections before the deadline kicks in making lawmakers of the current parliamentary term eligible for 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions. Unlike ordinary pensions, 'vitalizi' run from the time a lawmaker leaves parliament, rather than when they retire. Some parties called for early elections in the wake of Renzi's resignation as premier in December Several commentators have said that an obstacle to a snap vote is that many lawmakers want to wait until they eligible for a parliamentary pension. "I don't mind if we vote in 2017 or 2018," Renzi wrote in a text message to the diMartedì TV chat show on La7 television. "The only thing to avoid is that the vitalizi kick in because it would be very unjust with respect to the citizens". Renzi also said it was necessary for the government to make its voice heard in Europe about budget limitations after the European Commission called on Rome for an adjustment.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Operazione Dioniso, i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Dioniso, i nomi degli arrestati

Trattativa stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Trattativa Stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Nei guai modella 25enne, ricatta imprenditore dopo sesso a tre

Nei guai modella 25enne, ricatta imprenditore dopo sesso a tre

di Angelo Biscardi

Scomparso un 52enne, trattava un affare milionario

Scomparso un 52enne, trattava un affare milionario

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive