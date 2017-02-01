Viareggio disaster relatives say Moretti should quit (2)

Viareggio (Lucca), February 1 - The families of victims of the Viareggio 2009 rail disaster in which 32 people died said on Wednesday that defendants convicted the previous day by a court of first instance, including former Italian rail (Ferrovie dello Stato, FS) chief Mauro Moretti, should resign from their posts. Moretti is currently the CEO of State-controlled defense and aerospace giant Leonardo. Leonardo has confirmed its confidence in Moretti. The families also said through their spokesman Marco Piagentini that they considered "offensive" the statements made by Moretti's attorney Armando D'Apote who said the sentenced oozed "populism". Moretti and former head of rail network company RFI Michele Mario Elia were sentenced to seven years each Tuesday for the June 29, 2009 rail disaster. "It is morally unacceptable that after a conviction of first instance, Mario Moretti continues to lead a State company", the families said through their spokesman. "We request his resignation and that his Order of merit for labour be taken away", said Piagentini. In total, 33 individuals and nine companies were tried on various charges including rail disaster, multiple manslaughter, culpable fire and culpable injuries. The court issued 10 acquittals in the trial. Moretti was convicted in his capacity as former RFI CEO but acquitted as former FS CEO. FS and FS Logistica were among the companies acquitted, while RFI and Trenitalia were found guilty. Moretti's lawyer Armando D'Apote described the verdict as a "scandalous outcome of the trial and I stress the fruit of the populism that oozes from the sentence". Thirty two people died on June 29, 2009, when a freight train derailed at Viareggio and the gas it was carrying exploded into a fireball engulfing the station and nearby areas of the coastal Tuscan town.