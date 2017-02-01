Pope calls for continued commitment for environment, poor

Vatican City
01/02/2017
Vatican City, February 1 - Pope Francis welcomed a delegation of the Global Catholic Climate Movement during his weekly general audience on Wednesday, urging local churches to work to protect the environment and the poor. The pontiff thanked the movement, which represents over a hundred Catholic organizations working for climate justice worldwide, during this "serious socio-environmental crisis" and encouraged them "to continue building a network so that local churches respond with determination to the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor".
