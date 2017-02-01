Italy set to send response to Brussels adjustment demand

Rome, February 1 - The Italian Treasury on Wednesday must send its response to the European Commission's request that it do more to bring down its structural deficit. Premier Paolo Gentiloni is set to meet European Council President Donald Tusk in Rome later on Wednesday. On Tuesday Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano ruled out the possibility of Rome passing measures that could threaten growth. "It's an important moment because we are returning to the path of growth and so we can't let them put sandbags on the path of growth," Alfano said on the fringes on a conference for industrial employers association Confindustria. "Our response can only be negative... we cannot accept a budget that depresses the glimmers of growth". The European Commission has asked Italy for an extra budget cut equivalent to 0.2% of GDP, or about 3.4 billion euros, or risk an infringement procedure. The government has stressed the need for the EU to take into full consideration the extra costs Italy has had to bear for recent earthquakes in central Italy.