Rome

Italy set to send response to Brussels adjustment demand

Alfano said Rome won't adopt growth-curtailing measures

Italy set to send response to Brussels adjustment demand

Rome, February 1 - The Italian Treasury on Wednesday must send its response to the European Commission's request that it do more to bring down its structural deficit. Premier Paolo Gentiloni is set to meet European Council President Donald Tusk in Rome later on Wednesday. On Tuesday Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano ruled out the possibility of Rome passing measures that could threaten growth. "It's an important moment because we are returning to the path of growth and so we can't let them put sandbags on the path of growth," Alfano said on the fringes on a conference for industrial employers association Confindustria. "Our response can only be negative... we cannot accept a budget that depresses the glimmers of growth". The European Commission has asked Italy for an extra budget cut equivalent to 0.2% of GDP, or about 3.4 billion euros, or risk an infringement procedure. The government has stressed the need for the EU to take into full consideration the extra costs Italy has had to bear for recent earthquakes in central Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Operazione Dioniso, i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Dioniso, i nomi degli arrestati

Trattativa stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Trattativa Stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Nei guai modella 25enne, ricatta imprenditore dopo sesso a tre

Nei guai modella 25enne, ricatta imprenditore dopo sesso a tre

di Angelo Biscardi

Scomparso un 52enne, trattava un affare milionario

Scomparso un 52enne, trattava un affare milionario

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive