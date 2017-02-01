Salvini understands those ready to vote 'new Mussolini' (2)

Rome, February 1 - Northern League Matteo Salvini has said he understands people who would vote for a figure similar to Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. "No I understand it," Salvini told State broadcaster RAI when asked if he was scared by the fact some people say they are willing to vote for a 'new Mussolini'. "I get scared if I put myself in the shoes of (ex-premiers Enrico) Letta, (Mario) Monti, (Premier Paolo) Gentiloni and (House Speaker Laura) Boldrini, who encourage these reactions by doing nothing". Salvini added that he wanted "strong ideas" not "strong men". At the weekend Salvini he would like to see Italy adopt an entry ban like the one United States President Donald Trump has imposed on people from seven majority Muslim countries. He has frequently praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.