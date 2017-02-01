Renzi got everything wrong, says Puglia governor (3)

Bari, February 1 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano on Wednesday accused the leader of his centre-left Democratic Party (PD), ex-premier Matteo Renzi, of getting everything wrong while he was at the helm of government. "The seriousness of the damage that Renzi has caused the country and the PD are unprecedented," Emiliano told Radio24. "These things will be in the history books. And, while I doubt that anyone will talk about me in history books, I'd like to avoid being on the wrong side". Renzi quit as premier after his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum in December and his place was taken by Premier Paolo Gentiloni, another PD member. Renzi is pushing for election elections before the summer and is expected to seek to be the PD's premier candidate. Emiliano singled out the Renzi government's Italicum election law, which the Constitutional Court recently rejected parts of, for criticism. "Renzi did not just get all the rest wrong, but also the election law," he said. "He took us back to the First Republic via the Constitutional Court". The First Republic is the name given to Italy's post-war political system until the early 1990s, when the Tangentopoli corruption scandal caused the ruling establishment to collapse. If parliament does not act, the Constitutional Court ruling means that the Senate and the Lower House will have slightly different election systems at the next vote. Recent polls suggested that elections held with these systems could be inconclusive.