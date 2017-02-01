Rome

Soccer: Lazio on course for Italian Cup semi with Roma

Roman side beat Inter 2-1 at San Siro

Soccer: Lazio on course for Italian Cup semi with Roma

Rome, February 1 - Lazio are on course to meet city rivals AS Roma in the Italian Cup semi-finals after beating Inter Milan 2-1 at the San Siro on Tuesday in the quarters. Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson headed Lazio ahead in the first half and Argentina midfielder Lucas Biglia converted a penalty to double the lead after the break. Inter defender Miranda was sent off for the foul that led to the penalty, but Lazio also ended the match in 10 men as Stefan Radu got a second yellow card in the 76th minute. Marcelo Brozovic pulled one back for Inter with a header in the closing stages. Roma face second-tier Cesena in their quarter-final on Wednesday. Holders Juventus will take on Napoli in the other semi-final.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Operazione Dioniso, i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Dioniso, i nomi degli arrestati

Trattativa stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Trattativa Stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Nei guai modella 25enne, ricatta imprenditore dopo sesso a tre

Nei guai modella 25enne, ricatta imprenditore dopo sesso a tre

di Angelo Biscardi

Scomparso un 52enne, trattava un affare milionario

Scomparso un 52enne, trattava un affare milionario

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive