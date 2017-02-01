Soccer: Lazio on course for Italian Cup semi with Roma

Rome, February 1 - Lazio are on course to meet city rivals AS Roma in the Italian Cup semi-finals after beating Inter Milan 2-1 at the San Siro on Tuesday in the quarters. Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson headed Lazio ahead in the first half and Argentina midfielder Lucas Biglia converted a penalty to double the lead after the break. Inter defender Miranda was sent off for the foul that led to the penalty, but Lazio also ended the match in 10 men as Stefan Radu got a second yellow card in the 76th minute. Marcelo Brozovic pulled one back for Inter with a header in the closing stages. Roma face second-tier Cesena in their quarter-final on Wednesday. Holders Juventus will take on Napoli in the other semi-final.