Man shot dead in car in Naples

Naples, February 1 - A 52-year-old man, Antonio Varracchio, was shot dead in the Caivano district of Naples on Wednesday while he was in his car. Unidentified gunmen shot multiple times, investigative sources said. Carabinieri police are investigating the murder, which took place near the man's home in Via Sturzo. Varracchio, who owned a meat-packing firm and had a criminal record, was aboard his Fiat Stilo car when the gunmen shot six to seven rounds from both sides of the vehicle, according to the sources.