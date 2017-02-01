Naples

Man shot dead in car in Naples

52-year-old murdered in the Caivano district

Man shot dead in car in Naples

Naples, February 1 - A 52-year-old man, Antonio Varracchio, was shot dead in the Caivano district of Naples on Wednesday while he was in his car. Unidentified gunmen shot multiple times, investigative sources said. Carabinieri police are investigating the murder, which took place near the man's home in Via Sturzo. Varracchio, who owned a meat-packing firm and had a criminal record, was aboard his Fiat Stilo car when the gunmen shot six to seven rounds from both sides of the vehicle, according to the sources.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Operazione Dioniso, i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Dioniso, i nomi degli arrestati

Trattativa stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Trattativa Stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Nei guai modella 25enne, ricatta imprenditore dopo sesso a tre

Nei guai modella 25enne, ricatta imprenditore dopo sesso a tre

di Angelo Biscardi

Scomparso un 52enne, trattava un affare milionario

Scomparso un 52enne, trattava un affare milionario

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive