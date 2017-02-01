Bari

Renzi got everything wrong, says Puglia governor

Bari, February 1 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano on Wednesday accused the leader of his centre-left Democratic Party (PD), ex-premier Matteo Renzi, of getting everything wrong while he was at the helm of government. "The seriousness of the damage that Renzi has caused the country and the PD are unprecedented," Emiliano told Radio24. "These things will be in the history books. And, while I doubt that anyone will talk about me in history books, I'd like to avoid being on the wrong side".

