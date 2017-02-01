Rome

Salvini understands those ready to vote 'new Mussolini'

League leader says he wants strong ideas, not strong men

Rome, February 1 - Northern League Matteo Salvini has said he understands people who would vote for a figure similar to Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. "No I understand it," Salvini told State broadcaster RAI when asked if he was scared by the fact some people say they are willing to vote for a 'new Mussolini'. "I get scared if I put myself in the shoes of (ex-premiers Enrico) Letta, (Mario) Monti, (Premier Paolo) Gentiloni and (House Speaker Laura) Boldrini, who encourage these reactions by doing nothing". Salvini added that he wanted "strong ideas" not "strong men".

