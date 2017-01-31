Iran, Libya 'arms' couple to be heard by Rome prosecutors

Rome, January 31 - Rome prosecutors probing the abduction in Libya of four workers from the Bonatti oil infrastructure company are set to quiz a couple from San Giorgio a Cremano near Naples implicated in suspected arms trafficking to Iran and Libya, judicial sources said Tuesday. Prosecutors' interest has been whetted by Whatsapp messages between the couple, Mario Di Leva and Annamaria Fontana, in July 2015 in which they appear to know the identity of the Bonatti workers kidnappers. The kidnapping ended in a raid in which two of the workers, Salvatore Failla and Fausto Piano, were killed.