Pompeii

Pompeii unions stick to Feb 9 assembly date (2)

Request demo and leafletting on dispute

Pompeii unions stick to Feb 9 assembly date (2)

Pompeii, January 31 - Trade unions at Pompeii on Tuesday said they were sticking to February 9 as the date for their assembly on an industrial dispute, despite it coinciding with a visit to the ancient Roman site by European Regional Affairs Commissioner Corina Cretu, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini and Territorial Cohesion and Mezzogiorno Minister Claudio De Vincenti to inspect the Great Pompeii Project. Unions said they would ask police for permission to stage a protest march and hand out leaflets on the dispute. Pompeii Superintendent Massimno Osanna accused the unions of "trying to hold authorities to ransom", a charge the unions rejected as "absurd". Franceschini said Osanna was doing a great job and had his "full" backing. The union meeting with Pompeii staff was initially scheduled for Sunday February 5, when entrance is free, but the unions put it off to avoid disruption to visitors.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Trattativa stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Trattativa Stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Il video del rogo in via T. Cannizzaro

Il video del rogo
in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme
in via T. Cannizzaro

di Salvatore De Maria

Meningite, muore 50enne

Meningite, muore 50enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive