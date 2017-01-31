Pompeii unions stick to Feb 9 assembly date (2)

Pompeii, January 31 - Trade unions at Pompeii on Tuesday said they were sticking to February 9 as the date for their assembly on an industrial dispute, despite it coinciding with a visit to the ancient Roman site by European Regional Affairs Commissioner Corina Cretu, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini and Territorial Cohesion and Mezzogiorno Minister Claudio De Vincenti to inspect the Great Pompeii Project. Unions said they would ask police for permission to stage a protest march and hand out leaflets on the dispute. Pompeii Superintendent Massimno Osanna accused the unions of "trying to hold authorities to ransom", a charge the unions rejected as "absurd". Franceschini said Osanna was doing a great job and had his "full" backing. The union meeting with Pompeii staff was initially scheduled for Sunday February 5, when entrance is free, but the unions put it off to avoid disruption to visitors.